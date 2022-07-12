The Star revealed on last Friday (July, 8) that Tony Hussain, owner of the Balti King for 33 years, is selling the famous Indian restaurant, which lead to a flurry of support for Tony and the restaurant on social media.

Tony said: “The response I had is honestly phenomenal. I have had people sending me cards and flowers.

“I just can’t thank all these people enough. I have just had so many calls. I didn’t realise how popular we were until recently.”

Tony opened Balti King 33 years ago and has since become a Sheffield icon, but he said it didn’t come easy.

“It was very difficult at the beginning. Very, very difficult. It was my second business, in a different area and different town because I am from Bradford originally.”

Tony said it was one of his friends who mentioned Sheffield didn’t have a balti house in the city, which inspired him to open the now local staple.

“We put down Balti King and never looked back and slowly, slowly, slowly it started to pay off.”

Broomhill would not be the same without the popular Indian, with Tony’s community approach doing great things for the area.

Tony and Balti King has sponsored numerous local sports clubs, including dozens from the University of Sheffield, and even set up the Balti King Cricket Club at one stage.

The restaurant has also been known for it’s charity efforts, with projects offering free food for NHS staff being one of the most popular.

Despite their popularity, the Balti King was hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it was difficult for Tony to keep the restaurant running.

“We still survived,” he said, “but due to my own health and losing my father last year we have to sell.

“I don’t want to go. I love this place, this is my heartbeat.”