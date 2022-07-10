Do you fancy owning a legendary Sheffield restaurant bringing in £9,500-a-week?

Balti King in Broomhill is on the market for £75,000 and comes with 32 years of successful trading history.

The Fulwood Road venue is open late - 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and 2am on Sundays - and is famous for being the last stop on many a night out.

Estate agent Ernest Wilson says weekly turnover is £9,500 and rent is £30,000-a-year.

It has a dining room for 30, an upper room for small banquets, and a ‘well equipped’ kitchen. It also employs six full-time and six part-time.

Balti King is owned by Tony Hussain.

On hearing the news, readers on social media reminisced about good times.

Lisa Jane wrote: “It's a travesty! I think it should have a blue plaque in its honour.”

And her friend Jojo Buck, responded: “I’m going to dig out one of my Balti King T-Shirts in mourning…shall we go? Just for the last time?”

Jonny Sammut said: “Hanif Tony Hussain all the best fella, you created a Sheffield staple!”

It is in the middle of Broomhill shops, sandwiched between big name retailers like Boots, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Costa Coffee.

Alexander Sidebottom added: “Hanif Tony Hussain has always been the perfect host. I hope there is time to visit at least one more time before he and his staff go.”

Meanwhile, Allam Shah Ullah reflected on the cost of living crisis.

“Sadly many more will go people just can’t afford to eat out as much now days everything shot up.”

Broomhill is in a city council controlled parking zone to ‘combat the negative effects of unrestricted commuter parking on those living in the area’.