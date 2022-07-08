Balti King in Broomhill has successfully ran for the last three decades with residents and students continuously flocking to the restaurant for their popular authentic Indian cuisine.
The current owners are looking to sell the business due to health issues and approaching retirement.
Balti King has been a place of many memories for customers from over three decades and has done fantastically adapting to the modern era of UberEats and Deliveroo services.
It’s located in the middle of the Broomhill shops hub, sandwiched between a number of big name retailers like Boots, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Costa Coffee.
The restaurant is spread over two floors, with seating for diners on both the ground and first floor. There is enough room for 30 customers to be sat eating in the restaurant.
The restaurants kitchen is also very well equipped with excellent food prep and storage areas.
If you’re interested in becoming the new owner of Balti King or would just like to see more information, you can click this link here.