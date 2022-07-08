Balti King in Broomhill has successfully ran for the last three decades with residents and students continuously flocking to the restaurant for their popular authentic Indian cuisine.

The current owners are looking to sell the business due to health issues and approaching retirement.

Balti King has been a place of many memories for customers from over three decades and has done fantastically adapting to the modern era of UberEats and Deliveroo services.

It’s located in the middle of the Broomhill shops hub, sandwiched between a number of big name retailers like Boots, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Costa Coffee.

The restaurant is spread over two floors, with seating for diners on both the ground and first floor. There is enough room for 30 customers to be sat eating in the restaurant.

The restaurants kitchen is also very well equipped with excellent food prep and storage areas.

If you’re interested in becoming the new owner of Balti King or would just like to see more information, you can click this link here.

1. Bar The business has a 24/7 license to sell alcohol and has even has customers come in the early hours of the morning to sit down and eat a meal after nights out. Photo: Ernest Wilson Photo Sales

2. Seating Balti King has space for 30 diners to be seated at one time and has also done brilliantly well on the delivery markets of UberEats, Deliveroo and JustEat. Photo: Ernest Wilson Photo Sales

3. Seating Balti King claims to be the "original balti house in Sheffield" and has been producing authentic Indian cuisine for 32 years. Photo: Ernest Wilson Photo Sales

4. Upstairs seating The upstairs seating area offers tremendous space for parties or other hired events. Photo: Ernest Wilson Photo Sales