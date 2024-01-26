News you can trust since 1887
20 nostalgic photos of much-loved bus drivers in South Yorkshire during the 90s and 2000s

They include a hero bus driver who rescued two people before a car exploded, and one lucky driver who got to keep £1,100 found in a wallet on his bus

By Robert Cumber
They are the unsung heroes of South Yorkshire's roads, who contend with traffic, challenging passengers and more to transport us from A to B.

These photos show some much-loved bus drivers from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham during the 1990s and noughties.

Among them is a hero bus driver who rescued two people from a car before it exploded, a singing driver who entertained passengers with his dulcet tones and another who handed out home-grown produce from his garden to elderly customers.

Also pictured is one lucky driver who got to keep £1,100 found in a wallet on his bus after the money went unclaimed.

The yellow bus to Bradfield School in Sheffield, the Bendibus to Meadowhall and a fundraising legend from Crookes feature too in our retro photo gallery.

Do you remember any of the drivers pictured, or the buses they drove back then?

Bendibus driver Karen Shelton at the Mainline garage on Greenland Road

1. Meadowhall shuttle bus

Bendibus driver Karen Shelton at the Mainline garage on Greenland Road Photo: National World

Mainline's new yellow school bus at Uppergate Road, Stannington, with bus driver Derek Izzard ready to take students to Bradfield School

2. Bradfield School bus

Mainline's new yellow school bus at Uppergate Road, Stannington, with bus driver Derek Izzard ready to take students to Bradfield School Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Hero bus driver Pete Richards, who helped two motorists from their crashed car minutes before it exploded

3. To the rescue

Hero bus driver Pete Richards, who helped two motorists from their crashed car minutes before it exploded Photo: National World

Award-winning bus driver Michael Moore on the Mexborough to Doncaster service with some of the produce from his garden for elderly passengers

4. Home grown

Award-winning bus driver Michael Moore on the Mexborough to Doncaster service with some of the produce from his garden for elderly passengers Photo: National World

