They are the unsung heroes of South Yorkshire's roads, who contend with traffic, challenging passengers and more to transport us from A to B.

These photos show some much-loved bus drivers from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham during the 1990s and noughties.

Among them is a hero bus driver who rescued two people from a car before it exploded, a singing driver who entertained passengers with his dulcet tones and another who handed out home-grown produce from his garden to elderly customers.

Also pictured is one lucky driver who got to keep £1,100 found in a wallet on his bus after the money went unclaimed.

The yellow bus to Bradfield School in Sheffield, the Bendibus to Meadowhall and a fundraising legend from Crookes feature too in our retro photo gallery.

Do you remember any of the drivers pictured, or the buses they drove back then?

1 . Meadowhall shuttle bus Bendibus driver Karen Shelton at the Mainline garage on Greenland Road Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Bradfield School bus Mainline's new yellow school bus at Uppergate Road, Stannington, with bus driver Derek Izzard ready to take students to Bradfield School Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . To the rescue Hero bus driver Pete Richards, who helped two motorists from their crashed car minutes before it exploded Photo: National World Photo Sales