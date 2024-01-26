20 nostalgic photos of much-loved bus drivers in South Yorkshire during the 90s and 2000s
They include a hero bus driver who rescued two people before a car exploded, and one lucky driver who got to keep £1,100 found in a wallet on his bus
They are the unsung heroes of South Yorkshire's roads, who contend with traffic, challenging passengers and more to transport us from A to B.
These photos show some much-loved bus drivers from Sheffield, Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham during the 1990s and noughties.
Among them is a hero bus driver who rescued two people from a car before it exploded, a singing driver who entertained passengers with his dulcet tones and another who handed out home-grown produce from his garden to elderly customers.
Also pictured is one lucky driver who got to keep £1,100 found in a wallet on his bus after the money went unclaimed.
The yellow bus to Bradfield School in Sheffield, the Bendibus to Meadowhall and a fundraising legend from Crookes feature too in our retro photo gallery.
Do you remember any of the drivers pictured, or the buses they drove back then?