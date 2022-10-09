Baby Basics Sheffield have revealed they have received a stream of donations and offers to buy beds since their appeal went out.

Cat Ross, Chief Executive of Baby Basics Sheffield, said in a video shared to The Star’s comment section: “We are just blown away. Not only are we going to be able to clear our present waiting list of 50 children waiting for a bed, but it is helping us set up for the coming weeks and months so that hopefully every child in Sheffield will have a safe space to sleep.”

Children’s charity Baby Basics Sheffield has been 'blown away' by the response to their appeal for beds, as their waiting list hit 50 children. Pictured is chief executive Cat Ross. Picture Scott Merrylees

She said people had been offering all sorts of things from second hand cots and cot beds to toddler beds, offers to buy beds for the charity and a load of donations into their fundraising campaign.

Ms Ross added: “We have been overwhelmed with the response and the team today have spent most of the day crying, just blown away by the support people have given us.”

The incredible response to the charity’s appeal took just days, with The Star covering the appeal on Thursday (October 6), having spoken to Ms Ross about how the cost of living crisis is expected to make things more difficult for them.

Ms Ross told The Star the demand for beds was so large they were going to have to cap their waiting list at 20 children, meaning 30 wouldn’t receive a bed from them, but thanks to the response to their appeal, the charity will be able to clear all 50 children and set themselves up for the next few months.

Ms Ross previously said the charity was “calling on lots of people in the city, our statutory services, our MPs, our councillors, and the general public, to get behind us and help us find a way to tackle bed poverty”, and are now asking everyone who has offered support to get in touch so they can let you know how to donate.

The charity has asked anyone who has commented on social media with offers of donations to email: [email protected], so they can let them know how to donate beds to Baby Basics.

