Ashley Thorley, from Sheffield, tragically died at the scene following a collision on East Bank Road near Norfolk Park on September 4. Tributes were paid following his death, with those who knew the 29-year-old describing him as ‘one of the nicest lads’ and remembering his ‘smile, chatty personality and kindness’. Scores of motoryclists joined a convoy up East Bank Road as loved ones paid their final respects earlier this month.

A plaque has now been placed on a post at the Esso petrol station near to which he died. It reads: “In loving memory of Ashley Thorley. You will always be loved and never forgotten. May your soul rest in peace.” Above it is a photo showing Ash, as he was known, wearing a Druids North Motorcycle Club T-shirt, and below is a helmet bearing the club’s logo. There are also floral tributes dedicated to the ‘son’, ‘grandson’ and ‘nephew’.

A shrine to Ashley Thorley, aged 29, at the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road, Sheffield, close to the spot where he died after a motorcycle crash

Ash’s yellow and blue motorcycle had been travelling away from the city centre when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford car near the petrol station. Police said the driver of the Ford had stayed and assisted officers with their investigation.

Witnesses were asked following the fatal crash to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 215 of September 4. Anyone with dashcam footage they thought might be relevant to the investigation was asked to email it to [email protected]

A plaque dedicated to Ashley Thorley, aged 29, at the Esso petrol station on East Bank Road, Sheffield, close to the spot where he died after a motorcycle crash

Ashley Thorley, known as Ash, can be seen in this photo wearing a Druids North Motorcycle Club T-shirt. Ash, aged 29, sadly died in a crash on East Bank Road in Sheffield