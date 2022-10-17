Gul Nawaz Hussain KC (King’s Counsel) is not your regular stereotypical barrister.

With his flowing locks, sometimes worn in a topknot, his chambers adorned with images of famous celebrities who have had a brush with the law and his working class background, he is not what many people expect of one of the country’s most senior barristers. But he relishes being different and his success in his field – specialising in high-profile, complex, and serious criminal defence work, sport disciplinary and regulatory matters – has led to him being appointed to head up a new chambers in Sheffield, with the official launch last week.

Naz (or Jesus!) as he is known because of his long hair, heads up the Sheffield annex of 33 Bedford Row chambers, which also has offices in London, Leeds, York and Chepstow. Their Sheffield offices are in Steel City House on the corner of West Street and Pinfold Street in the city centre.

Gul Nawaz Hussain KC heads up a new chambers in Sheffield

Naz, who grew up in Tinsley, is proud of his humble beginnings. He attended Firth Park School and Parson Cross College before studying law at university.

“Moving into Steel City House felt right – it does not get much more Sheffield than a name like that,” he said. “I'm the son of a steelworker, I was born in the Steel City. When we were looking for premises for the new chambers, I knew it had to be here.”

Naz said he was reminded of his roots when attending a dinner for a visiting judge, Lord Justice Males, at the Leopold Hotel in Sheffield. He remembered visiting the same building as a child when it housed the local education authority offices. When his father was on strike and cash for the family was in short supply, Naz had to queue up there for a free school uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gul Nawaz Hussain KC heads up 33 Bedford Row chambers in Steel City House, Sheffield

“I must never ever forget where I came from and the life lessons I’ve learned.” he said. “I keep them at the forefront of my mind and my heart. This is what often helps me connect with clients because they know I understand.”

Mick Mullaney’s Thai Boxing Club in Sheffield is where Naz said he learned many of his life lessons. “Never give in” is the club’s motto and Naz said “it’s something I carry with me every single day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thai Boxing taught me there is always a way forward when you face challenges and it is that spirit that allows me to do my job,” he added. “If I’m in a challenging situation in court, I know I’m not going to get punched, I know I’ve had worse in the ring,” he joked.

Naz has appeared in some of the most high-profile trials in the country alleging murder, terrorism, drug conspiracies, gang land violence, high value fraud, electoral fraud, and serious historic sex offences. He has represented high net worth individuals, successful business people, professionals and celebrities from the sporting, entertainment and music worlds.

Naz says when clients call up and ask for ‘Jesus’ he warns them that he “can’t guarantee miracles”… but he has certainly performed a few over the years.

In a rape trial in Sheffield where the defendant had fled the country, Naz had no client and no defence statement. It was thought by many, including their absent client’s solicitor, that a conviction was inevitable. The defence case rested entirely upon Naz’s cross examination of the complainant and his closing speech. The jury unanimously acquitted his absent client. “It was like playing a football match at Wembley with just one person against an entire team,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naz says his life experiences have impressed upon him the importance of standing up and speaking fearlessly for those who are unable or unwilling to do so themselves.

“As a youngster my hero was Muhammad Ali for the stance he had on oppression and human rights, the underdog versus the state got me excited, wanting to fight for what’s right,” he said. “I grew up wanting to make a difference to individuals and communities and righting wrongs so law was an obvious career because one person can make a difference. There is no such thing as hopeless. If you don’t fight, you can never win. If you fight you at least have a chance. I have an affinity for the underdog, that is what motivates me.”