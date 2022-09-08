Ashley Mark Thorley: Friends and loved ones pay tribute to young biker killed in Sheffield crash
Tributes have been paid online to a “chatty, friendly” Sheffield man who was killed in a motorbike crash on Sunday morning.
Ashley Mark Thorley, from Sheffield, died in a collision on East Bank Road, near Norfolk Park, on September 4. He was 29.
After he was named by police yesterday, tributes from friends and loved ones have poured in online.
Many of them attest to how ‘Ash’ was a “chatty, polite, friendly young man” who loved riding his bike.
"One of nicest lads I had the pleasure to know,” wrote one friend, Robert Tolmie. “[He] used to torment my life I was working in pop world but wouldn't have had it any other way. Ride high up there brother you will be missed and are missed massively. God bless brother.”
"Such a lovely person to have had the privilege of knowing,” wrote one well-wisher, Michele Johnson. “As a friend and a neighbour. You’ll be sadly missed ash.”
"We're all absolutely devastated at such a tragic loss,” wrote Amy Jackson. “Your smile, chatty personality and kindness will be missed loads! Sending love and strength to all your family.”
Hundreds more have been left across The Star and South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, as well as dozens more at the scene of the accident.
In the fatal crash on Sunday, Ash’s yellow and blue motorcycle was travelling from the direction of the city centre when he was involved in a collision with a black Ford car near to the Esso garage.
Despite the best efforts of 999 crews, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford stayed and assisted police with their investigation.
When police publicly named Ash on Wednesday, Ash’s family passed their thanks to friends and loved ones who had left flowers at the scene, saying they were “overwhelmed” with the responses.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have been driving past at the time and has dash cam footage are urged to come forward.
Contact police via live chat, the force's online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 215 of 4 September. Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected]