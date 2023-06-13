News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 photos taking you back in time at Hillsborough Park, after triumphant Arctic Monkeys gigs

Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys put on a show for the ages during their two homecoming gigs at a packed out Hillsborough Park.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

In honour of their barnstorming return to their old stomping ground, we’ve taken a look back through the archives to bring you more pictures of happy times in Hillsborough Park through the decades. This retro photo gallery includes scenes from the Queen’s visit in 1977, the popular Mayfest event, the Sheffield Show and even a wedding reception in the park’s walled garden.

The photos featured are from The Star’s archives and Picture Sheffield.

Skaters on the skateboard ramp at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, in July 1988

1. Ramping it up

Skaters on the skateboard ramp at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, in July 1988 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Fishing in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, in around 1988

2. Fishing

Fishing in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, in around 1988 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The playground in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, in 1998

3. Playtime

The playground in Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, in 1998 Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Sheffield Show at Hillsborough Park in August 1984

4. Sheffield Show '84

The Sheffield Show at Hillsborough Park in August 1984 Photo: Picture Sheffield

