Sheffield retro: 17 photos taking you back in time at Hillsborough Park, after triumphant Arctic Monkeys gigs
Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys put on a show for the ages during their two homecoming gigs at a packed out Hillsborough Park.
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
In honour of their barnstorming return to their old stomping ground, we’ve taken a look back through the archives to bring you more pictures of happy times in Hillsborough Park through the decades. This retro photo gallery includes scenes from the Queen’s visit in 1977, the popular Mayfest event, the Sheffield Show and even a wedding reception in the park’s walled garden.
The photos featured are from The Star’s archives and Picture Sheffield.
Page 1 of 5