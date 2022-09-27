Make-A-Wish UK: Disney treat for Sheffield boy Caleb after battle against leukaemia
Three years ago, Sheffield youngster Caleb Masaba-Kituyi developed a rash his mum thought looked like nappy rash.
Three years on, the six year old boy from Netherthorpe is recovering from treatment for leukaemia – and he has just seen his morale boosted by a trip of a lifetime arranged by Disney and the charity Make-A-Wish UK.
Caleb joined a magical three-day Disney experience for children living with critical illness alongside 240 other wish families at a unique event in Staffordshire.
The Make-A-Wish UK families took part in a variety of Disney activities, including a Winnie-the-Pooh and Friends picnic; Jedi Training Academy; a Mickey and Minnie Bedtime Story; a Frozen Sing-Along; Story Time with Belle in the Grand Ballroom and a Marvel Training Initiative featuring Marvel Super Heroes.
Everything changed in the summer of 2019 for Caleb and his family.
A rash, which looked like simple nappy rash, wouldn’t disappear. And then when a rash also started developing on his chest he was taken to hospital for blood tests at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
Soon after, the family were told Caleb had an extra aggressive type of leukaemia called Philadelphia Positive Acute Lymphblastic Leukaemia. They ordered a blood transfusion straight away and Caleb began chemotherapy which began a three-year period of treatment. After finishing his treatment in October 2021, he’s been described as doing remarkably well now.
What looked like ‘nappy rash’ was diagnosed as leukaemia
Caleb’s mum Becky said: “What started off looking like simple nappy rash was diagnosed as leukaemia in such a shockingly short space of time. I’m still not sure it’s sunk in that Caleb had cancer to be honest. Of course, it’s real but it feels like a daydream. From when we found out about his condition, we were completely in at the deep end.
"I would just sit on the kitchen floor crying when it all got too much during lockdown. I tried not to let Caleb’s sister Faith see but it was hard. She was immense and would pick me up off the floor and tell me everything was going to be ok.
“I got trained in all the different medications Caleb needed and had to administer them several times a day. It was like living in a nightmare dreamworld. I still have a huge worry, like most other families in our position, that it could come back at any time and I just don’t ever want him to suffer the way he did before.
“I wonder how it might affect both of my kids in the future but for now, we just try and focus on the now which is why this event has been so special to us as a family. Seeing their faces when they met Spiderman and Iron Man was absolutely priceless!”
Caleb’s special treat was arranged by The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland, Make-A-Wish UK and The Kentown Wizard Foundation. They invite children living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses; many who are unable to travel abroad due to their conditions.
Matt Willis, Millie Mackintosh and Helen Skelton
Several celebrities joined the Disney Wish experience. Actor and musician Matt Willis, model and TV star Millie Mackintosh and TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton took part in the events.
Caleb travelled to Hoar Cross Hall in Staffordshire this month, which was transformed into an Enchanted Manor for the occasion.
Make-A-Wish UK Chief Executive Jason Suckley said: “Over 60,000 children in the UK are living with a critical illness, and may not be able to travel abroad due to the limits of their condition – or because they tragically may not have long left. We’re absolutely delighted that over 200 children have had their wishes come true by experiencing the magic of Disney right here in the UK, providing light and joy right when they and their families need it most. We are extremely grateful to Disney and to The Kentown Wizard Foundation for making this event possible.”
Disney wish event
Deborah Armstrong, senior vice president and country manager for Disney UK and Ireland, said: “I’m so pleased we are able to work with Make-A-Wish UK and Kentown Wizard to create another magical experience for hundreds of children and their families who are living with serious illness.
“The joy and magic of a Disney wish, featuring meet and greets with iconic Disney characters and unique interactive experiences, helps families create priceless memories they can cherish for a lifetime. This is our biggest UK wish event to date and being able to create even more Moments that Matter is so inspiring – it’s a personal highlight in the Disney calendar.”
Organisers said the project would not have been possible without funding from The Kentown Wizard Foundation, which works to help improve the lives of children and young adults with serious, life-limiting conditions and disabilities.
The Kentown Wizard Foundation
Margaret Ingram, chief executive of The Kentown Wizard Foundation, said: “We were privileged to witness first-hand how this unique event brought laughter, joy and Disney magic to 240 children and their families at a time when they needed it most and so we had no hesitation when providing funding to make A Disney Wish 2022 possible. Reimagining the Disney experience in a central UK location is a unique concept which has allowed many more seriously ill children to make precious memories with their families. We are proud to be part of this collaboration and to witness again, the impact of a Disney Wish.”