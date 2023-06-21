Arctic Monkeys fans are fearful that the band may have to pull out of Glastonbury because of lead singer Alex Turner developing laryngitis.

The condition, inflamation of the voice box, causes difficulty speaking and a sore throat. It led to the Arctic Monkeys cancelling a gig in Dublin yesterday as part of their tour which also saw the band recently perform two homecoming gigs in Sheffield.

The band, formed in Sheffield, is due to headline Glastonbury on Friday. The festival opens today and thousands are due to attend the five day event.

But with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner put on vocal rest by doctors, fans are still waiting to find out whether he will be fit to perform. The band is still scheduled to perform.

An open air concert in Dublin was supposed to have been the band’s last stop on their UK and Ireland tour ahead of this weekend’s festival.

They were supported by Swedish rock band The Hives, and alternative rock band The Mysterines from Liverpool, almost 20 years to the date of their first ever gig at The Grapes pub in Sheffield city centre.

Some of their biggest hits were played at Hillsborough, such as Mardy Bum, I Bet That You Look Good on the Dancefloor, Brianstorm and Fluorescent Adolescent, with 80,000 tickets sold for the gigs.

Band members Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders met at school and their 2006 album ‘Whatever People Say I am, That’s What I’m Not’ is the fastest selling band debut album in UK chart history.

The band is considered Sheffield’s “biggest musical export” this millennium, solidifying their reputation with other albums such as Favourite Worst Nightmare, Humbug, Suck It and See, AM and Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, with latest release The Car held to critical acclaim.

It is hoped that Alex Turner will be able to make a full recovery and the band will not have to pull out of Glastonbury.

Some fans hoping to see the band at Dublin were upset, with many thinking the lead singer pulled out of that show to avoid having to miss Glastonbury.

Posting on Twitter, @AFCLiverpoolU21 said: “Travelled all the way from Liverpool to Dublin for my Mrs bday present. Spent over a thousand pound on flights tickets & hotel to find out it’s off cos Alex has over done it with extra gigs and now preserving himself for Glastonbury. I’m livid!!”

@RealAlanC added: “Just admit it!! Arctic Monkeys cancelled the gig as a precaution in case they have to cancel the Glastonbury gig on Friday.”

@MattJ_FFA said: “To not even reschedule is ridiculous. Hope you miraculously recover for Glastonbury this week.”

But other fans expressed concern for the frontman, with @d3f1nitelymayb3 tweeting: “I genuinely hope he gets better, the comments on instagram are just cruel. How does anyone expect him to play when his vocal cords have literally shut?”