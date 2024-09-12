The Archer Project in Sheffield is seeing around 110 people a day as homeless people seek help in the city.

The charity has seen the number of people seeking help and support jumping from 70 to 110 people per day.

The Archer Project, connected to Sheffield Cathedral, supports homeless and vulnerable people, offering a pathway from street homelessness to a settled life.

Lucy Wilks, the Archer Project’s events and corporate officer, said: “We are seeing the highest number of people here than we have in the history of the Archer Project.

“Our space is not very big and that is reflected on the support people can receive but we don’t want to turn people away.

“Our doors are open to anyone that needs them, and we always want to offer that support.”

The Steel City based charity was founded in 1989 and moved to the Cathedral in 2007.

Meals are provided as well as access to housing services, showers and clothing.

So far this year, the charity has served over 13,000 meals – the same amount as were served throughout the entirety of 2022.

Talya Stitcher, 29, the Archer Project’s communications and fundraising officer, emphasises the strain that the increased volume of homelessness is having upon charities across Sheffield.

She says: “It’s a very intense environment with almost double the capacity than we would normally we receive.

“Charities may have to adapt what they offer to meet the numbers of people coming through our doors for all multi-agency homelessness support in Sheffield.”

One Archer Project spoke to The Star and stressed the importance of charities in Sheffield helping those in need.

“The Archer Project has helped me in sorting benefits, getting in touch with the council and allowed me to get myself set up in my own place.

“It gives you a sense of value to life that you can contribute to help other people that have been in a similar or worse situation to what I have been in.

“I lost my trust in people and thought everyone was out for themselves but when I come here I gradually realised that there are decent people in the world.”

Last year, Sheffield City Council announced the construction of 1,000 new social homes to combat the housing crisis in Sheffield.

There are around 20,000 on the waiting list for council housing in the city.

Lucy said: “For people struggling to get their foot through the door and having that increase in accessible social housing is crucial.

“People will need the support for how to manage a house, and access to housing is a massive part of the support we can offer.”

Talya agrees, believing that simple rehousing the homeless won’t necessarily solve the problem.

She said: “The numbers we are receiving doesn’t capture for the number of people sofa surfing or car sleeping and preventative measures for top down policy are really important.

“We can’t wave a magic wand and even if all that was in place it won’t solve the issue of homelessness”.

For more information about The Archer Project, visit: www.archerproject.org.uk