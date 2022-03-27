Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne today, Sunday, March 27, at 1.35pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they had done an ‘amazing job’ of rescuing a woman, who was taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police this evening said the woman remained at Northern General Hospital where she was in a ‘critical condition’.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We received a call at 1.50pm today (March 27) from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, requesting officers' assistance at a house fire on Cradock Road in Sheffield.

"Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and an 84 year-old woman was taken to Northern General Hospital in a critical condition, where she remains.”

The aftermath of a house fire on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on Sunday, March 27, from which a woman was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital