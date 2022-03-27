Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne today, Sunday, March 27, at 1.35pm, and four crews attended.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters did an amazing job of rescuing an elderly lady in the premises. She has now gone to hospital.

The aftermath of a house fire on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on Sunday, March 27, from which a woman was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital

“The fire is out and an investigation will take place to determine the cause.”

A spokeswoman for the fire service was unable to say how seriously the woman had been injured.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to a private address in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield today at 1.45pm.

Paramedics and firefighters attend a house fire on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, where a woman was rescued and taken to hospital