Cradock Road fire: Woman taken to hospital after being rescued from house in Arbourthorne, Sheffield
A woman has been taken to hospital after she was rescued from a fire at a house in Sheffield this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Cradock Road in Arbourthorne today, Sunday, March 27, at 1.35pm, and four crews attended.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters did an amazing job of rescuing an elderly lady in the premises. She has now gone to hospital.
“The fire is out and an investigation will take place to determine the cause.”
A spokeswoman for the fire service was unable to say how seriously the woman had been injured.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it was called to a private address in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield today at 1.45pm.
Two ambulances could be seen this afternoon outside the property, where the windows and walls were blackened, especially on the ground floor of the house, and the door also appeared to have been damaged by smoke and flames.