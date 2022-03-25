£300,000 cannabis farm uncovered in Hillsborough, Sheffield - as police issue warning to landlords

Police in Sheffield have unearthed a cannabis farm worth an estimated £300,000.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 25th March 2022, 8:08 am

Officers in Hillsborough revealed on Thursday how they had dismantled the drugs den and recovered the plants, some of which were sent for testing.

They said the electrics were badly bypassed, and the electricity firm had to go to ‘great lengths’ to dig up and make them safe.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield drug-offender is jailed after police found thousands of pounds of drug...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A cannabis farm in Hillsborough, Sheffield, where police said plants worth £300,000 were found

“You may not be aware but the landlord will receive a hefty bill to reconnect before being able to rent out the property,” they added.

“It’s really worth being careful and vigilant if you rent out. Those landlords that are complicit can expect some focus by this team.”

The Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the latest drugs find took the total value of the cannabis it had recovered to well over £6 million.

Nobody was in the property when it was raided but police said forensics officers had scoured the premises for evidence which ‘might point to a suspect’.