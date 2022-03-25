£300,000 cannabis farm uncovered in Hillsborough, Sheffield - as police issue warning to landlords
Police in Sheffield have unearthed a cannabis farm worth an estimated £300,000.
Officers in Hillsborough revealed on Thursday how they had dismantled the drugs den and recovered the plants, some of which were sent for testing.
They said the electrics were badly bypassed, and the electricity firm had to go to ‘great lengths’ to dig up and make them safe.
Read More
“You may not be aware but the landlord will receive a hefty bill to reconnect before being able to rent out the property,” they added.
“It’s really worth being careful and vigilant if you rent out. Those landlords that are complicit can expect some focus by this team.”
The Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the latest drugs find took the total value of the cannabis it had recovered to well over £6 million.
Nobody was in the property when it was raided but police said forensics officers had scoured the premises for evidence which ‘might point to a suspect’.