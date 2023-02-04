A husband-and-wife who started a business from the bedroom of their Sheffield home are reportedly set for a £170 million windfall.

Jonathan Seaton and his wife Susie Seaton set up Twinkl, which provides online educational resources, in 2010. Today, it is used in more than 200 countries across the world by teachers, nursery workers, parents and other educators, according to its website, and it offers everything from worksheets to augmented reality games.

The firm’s latest accounts show it had a £55m turnover and made a £28.2m operating profit in the year ending on April 30, 2022. The firm, based at Wards Exchange on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, employs 1,040 people, according to documents filed with Companies House.

Twinkl’s founders are now reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the private equity firm Vitruvian Partners about selling a large minority shareholding in the company, according to Sky News. It quotes a source as saying the deal would value Twinkl at roughly £500m, which it says means that selling a 30 per cent stake would earn Jonathan and Susie Seaton a pre-tax windfall of close to £170m. That would catapult them into the ranks of Britain's richest people.

Twinkl last year teamed up with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to launch a competition challenging children to design a mascot for the charity. The company has also helped teachers, children and their families integrate into the UK education system, following an increasing number of pupils arriving from overseas.

Near the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Twinkl offered its entire library of content for free in March 2020 for three months, something the firm said it was ‘proud’ to have been able to do. Jonathan Seaton was subsequently made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to technology and education during Covid-19.

