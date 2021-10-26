And after 11 months of dedication which has even involved him giving up part of own wedding day for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, the end of a big challenge he set himself is finally in sight.

Andrew Cooke of Bolsover, Derbyshire, has three pet cats, and wants to make sure animals that are not as lucky as his favourite felines, in having their own permanent home, are well cared for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File picture shows staff and animals at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in North Ansto. Andrew Cooke of Bolsover, Derbyshire, has launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for Thornberry. Andrew will run three miles every day for a year, to create awareness of the work that Thornberry does as a charity.

So he set himself a challenge to run at least 1,095 miles over a 12 month period to raise money and awareness of Thornberry.

It involves him running three miles a day for a full year – and he has stuck with it.

Now he has less than a month to go to complete his challenge.

He ran on both Christmas Day and his wedding day in order to complete his plan.

Andrew Cooke and his cat Luna. Andrew is running 1,000 for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and even turned out on his wedding day

Centre near Sheffield relies on donations

Founded in 1988, Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has rescued thousands of dogs, cats, rabbits, equines and other larger species, providing healthcare, behaviourist support and training in order to help them find new homes and improve their quality of life. Thornberry relies on public support and donations in order to continue their commitment to care for vulnerable and neglected animals.

Andrew said: “I have visited the animal sanctuary quite a few times and I can see the good work that is going on.

Andrew Cooke is running over 1,000 miles for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

“My partner and I have three cats ourselves and we know what finding a good home means. I decided to run three miles every day for a year to raise money for Thornberry, as I’m a keen runner and I really enjoy a challenge.

"Running for Thornberry has really given me the push to complete it. I have just 28 days left, so I’m confident I’ll make it to the end.”

Ged Jenkins-Omar, fundraising manager at the sanctuary, said: “Individual fundraisers like Andrew are a great way to support the sanctuary and the animals Thornberry cares for. Committing to something every day for a year is a real achievement and we can’t thank Andrew enough for his support and pledge. It’s advocates like him that make a real difference to charities like ours.”

Log into https://gofund.me/14c20032 to sponsor Andrew.