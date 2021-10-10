2. Gizzy

This French Bulldog is just over nine years old and is very affectionate. She has had a very unsettled life but despite this, is a wonderful girl who has a lot of love to give. She travels well in cars, loves her food and is most definitely a lap dog. Gizzy should live no more than 10 miles away from Thornberry so that she can continue to receive veterinary care for an ongoing medical condition, for which Thornberry will cover the costs.

Photo: Claire Lewis