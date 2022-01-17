Andrew, from Littlemoor Lane, Balby, Doncaser, has been missing since September 2007. At the time he was a 14 year old pupil at McAuley School, Doncaster.

He was thought to be on his way to school when he left home, but was next seen on CCTV outside Kings Cross Station in London.

Police revealed last week they had arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. The arrests were made in December.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of Andrew Gosden

They have seized a number of devices from the two men and expect these will take between six and 12 months to analyse.Andrew's dad Kevin Gosden said he had been unable to sleep after receiving the latest news.

“I just couldn’t sleep all night,” he said. “We just don't know what to think about the latest development.”

“We don’t know if the arrests are anything to do with Andrew. We don't know any more than anyone else. We feel that we are still in limbo.”

He said he had felt like he had when Andrew first went missing when the latest development was announced.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, the police priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while they work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation.