And Andrew’s family say they do not know what to think and the latest development has brought about even more intense emotion at what is a difficult time for them.

Officers revealed yesterday they had arrested a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking.

Andrew Gosden from Doncaster went missing 12 years ago. Andrew's dad Kevin is pictured Picture: Chris Etchells

Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Today it has emerged officers have seized a number of devices from the two men and expect these will take between six and 12 months to analyse.

Dad Kevin said: “Det Insp Andy Knowles made us aware of the arrests made in London on December 8 2021, but we have not shared this because we have no factual information in addition to the police statement and would not wish to prejudice the investigations being carried out in any way.

“We understand that police investigations will take several months to complete, so until that is the case, we do not know what to think and do not wish to speculate on any possible outcome.

CCTV footage of Andrew Gosden leaving King's Cross train station in London

“We cannot add to the information in the public domain, but would like to thank the media, general public and the charity Missing People for their support at this time and over the past years of our search for answers about what happened to Andrew.

“We have carried the burden of not knowing for many years and recent potential developments represent a more intensified period of this emotional journey for us, so we hope that you understand how difficult this time is for us as a family and wish to thank you for your support and prayers."

Andrew, from Littlemoor Lane, Balby, has been missing since September 2007. At the time he was a 14 year old pupil at McAuley School, Doncaster.