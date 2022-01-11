Andrew, who was aged 14 at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since he left his home on Littlemoor Lane in Balby, Doncaster, in September 2007. He was thought to be on his way to school but was next seen on CCTV outside Kings Cross Station in London.

In the last few minutes, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they detained two men, assisted by officers from the Metropolitan Police, on Wednesday, December 8 last year.

Picture of Andrew Gosden which was release at the time of his disappearace. Two men have now been arrested

They said that a 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap, human trafficking and the possession of indecent images of children, and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Both have now been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Andrew, who would be 28 now, disappeared on September 14, 2007.

He boarded a train from Doncaster to London, with CCTV cameras capturing him when he arrived at Kings Cross station.

That was the last known sighting of Andrew, and since then no information about his movements has been corroborated by police, despite a massive search.

What Andrew Gosden might look like today at the age of 25. Two men have now been arrested by police investgating his disappearance

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Andy Knowles, said: “Our priority at this time is supporting Andrew’s family while we work through this new line of enquiry in the investigation. We are in close contact with them and they ask that their privacy is respected as our investigation continues.

“We have made numerous appeals over the years to find out where Andrew is and what happened to him when he disappeared. I would encourage anyone with any information they have not yet reported to come forward.”

Over the years since his disappearance, Andrew’s family has campaigned hard to try to find what had happened to him.

A search was made of the River Thames at one stage

Experts even drew up artists’ impressions of what he would look like as an adult to try to update the search.

His face has featured in campaigns all across the country as missing peoples charities have publicised his case everywhere from on milk cartons to buses.