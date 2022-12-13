See in the new year with Andre Rieu concert on the big screen in Harrogate

Kick off 2023 in style with André Rieu in Dublin – André’s celebratory concert is exclusive to cinemas across the UK and is the only way to start the new year with your family and friends for one weekend only on Saturday January 7 and Sunday January 8.

Andre Rieu's Dublin concert hits the big screen next year

Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to welcome in the year as he delights you with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes at one of most anticipated cinema events of the year.

It has been more than 20 years since André first recorded a concert in Dublin, so André Rieu in Dublin is an occasion not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New Year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead. This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two! My fabulous Johann Strauss orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another,” said André.

André has been performing around the world with his Johann Strauss Orchestra for 35 years and has since become one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He performs for a live audience of over half a million each year, spreading his love and passion for music to fans across the globe and now bringing it to the big screen for even more to enjoy.

André’s cinema events are adored by fans, Happy Days Are Here Again was André’s last cinema show which hit the number one spot in the UK box office in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

André Rieu in Dublin will be screened at more than 500 cinemas – including the Everyman and Odeon, Harrogate, and Wetherby Film Theatre – in the UK on Saturday January 7 and Sunday January 8.