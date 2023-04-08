A string of Sheffield private hire companies have gone into liquidation with no refunds or deposits back for customers, leaving untold people out of pocket.

American Pie Limousines stunned customers on April 6 when it sent out an email to everyone with a booking saying the company was in administration. The email from liquidators Anderson Brookes also informed them that wedding hire company Cupid Carriages and executive car hire group Quantum Chauffeur were also bust.

But, to the shock of everyone receiving the bad news, the notice also said there would be no refunds or returned deposits due to the collapse, leaving likely dozens of people hundreds of pounds short.

The notice reads: “It is with great regret that American Pie UK Ltd incorporating Cupid Carriages Hearts wedding cars and Quantum Chauffeuer have made the difficult decision to cease trading with immediate effect. I have explored all possibilities to continue trading but unfortunately, I am unable to do so.

File photo. A string of Sheffield private hire companies - American Pie Limousines, Cupid Carriages, and Quantum Chauffeur - have collapsed into administration.

"I am unable to return any deposits or monies paid and further details on how you can claim these funds back will be provided by Anderson Brookes.”

Neither of the three companies have responded to requests for comment from The Star at time of publishing (7pm, April 8).

Customers affected include Josh Wright, 30, from Kelham Island, who has been told he will not get back the £395 he paid as a deposit for a minibus to take him and his friends to the Sheffield United game at Wembley on April 22.

In fact, Josh claims he made the booking directly with American Pie’s director Simon Hayward on the phone just six days before the company’s insolvency was announced – leaving him asking if the company took his money knowing they would be collapsing soon.

He says he has not received any communication from the liquidators on how to get his money back.

Josh told The Star: “Me and six others are going to Wembley to watch the Blades game this month, and we wanted our own minibus. I called all the private companies but they were busy.

"Eventually I got on the phone to ‘Simon’ from American Pie on March 30 who called back to say he could do us a minivan if we pay half the £790 now as a deposit, and I agreed.

"Six days later the notice arrived saying they weren’t able to provide the service and there would be no refunds.

"My experience with liquidation is you know it's coming. It occurs to me that he knew he would be in liquidation, that he wouldn't be able to provide the service and took the money anyway. It's disgusting.

"If you are a struggling business and you knew you would be going into administration, I don't think it's morally right to take bookings like this.

"I just feel terrible for anyone who had a booking for their wedding or another event who have probably lost hundreds if not thousands.”

