Liquidators for a Sheffield private hire company have shared an update over whether customers will get their money back for lost bookings.

American Pie Limousines shocked customers on April 6 when it announced through a mass email it had gone into administration. The email from liquidators Anderson Brookes also revealed that executive hire group Quantum Chauffeur and wedding hire company Cupid Carriages had also folded.

Dozens of customers were left in the lurch and hundreds of pounds out of pocket after the email said there would be no refunds or returned deposits at the time. Before the closure, American Pie Limousines had operated in Sheffield for over 20 years.

One customer in April, Josh Wright, 30, from Kelham Island, told The Star how he was down £395 after paying a deposit for a minibus to take him and his friends to Sheffield United’s game at Wembley game on April 22 and was left scrambling trying to find a replacement.

File photo. Customers of Sheffield private hire companies American Pie Limousines, Cupid Carriages, and Quantum Chauffeur were stunned in April when an email announced all three businesses were in administration.

Now, liquidators say they hope to pay back all customers who have lost deposits over the collapse in the process of selling American Pie’s assets, and will contact anyone affected directly in the coming months.

Insolvency practitioner Rikki Burton for Anderson Brookes said in a statement: “… the Company has entered into a creditor's voluntary liquidation and ceased trading.

“Unfortunately, the company suffered significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic which led to severe cash flow difficulties. The company never really recovered and despite the best efforts, the director was unable to continue trading.”

Mr Burton, together with Dean Watson of liquidators Begbies Traynor, will now begin to sell American Pie’s assets in order to square bank balances for customers and investigate how the business failed.

When asked how long it may take to pay customers their money, Mr Burton said: “It is difficult to say how long a liquidation will take. We expect the assets to be sold by the end of this month. [In the coming months] we will ask all creditors for any information they may have to assist with this investigation.

“Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the liquidation estate may be ready to be closed or alternatively, there may be further matters which require investigation which can take months, and on some occasion’s years.”

The two firms are legally required to update customers at least once a year on their efforts to liquidate American Pie and get their money back. Mr Burton said they have already contacted all affected directly and will update them in turn.

In the email in April, the former firm’s director Simon Hayward wrote: “It is with great regret that American Pie UK Ltd incorporating Cupid Carriages Hearts wedding cars and Quantum Chauffeur have made the difficult decision to cease trading with immediate effect. I have explored all possibilities to continue trading but unfortunately, I am unable to do so.