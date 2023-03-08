You’d probably not want to give to your children.

But Sheffield couple Ben Clarke and Vicki Clarke are delighted after getting their hands on what they admit is perhaps the most creepy looking Jack-in-a-Box toy you’re likely to see.

Ben and Vicki, from Nether Edge, have been described as Sheffield’s biggest Alton Towers fans. Visiting every weekend, they got engaged at the theme park’s Nemesis ride, and have built up a huge collection of memorabilia relating to the popular visitor attraction. They hope to get married there too.

Curse of Alton Manor

And when they discovered the Star had received the scary looking toy in a press package promoting Alton Towers’ new haunted house ride, called the Curse of Alton Manor, they asked us if they could get their hands on it.

After running a story on their collection of items, we passed the Jack-in-box to Ben and Vicki, who dropped into our Sheffield city centre office to pick it up.

Delighted Ben said: “We’ve got a Jack-in-a-Box that Alton Towers have sent out to promote their new ride, Curse of Alton Manor! When I heard they’d sent them out, I did everythng I could to try and get one. I’m over the moon now to say I’ve got one, that I can display.”

“We buy a piece of memorabilia every time we go so we’ve got hundreds of mugs, T-shirts, banners, pin badges, everything. Our room is like a shrine to Alton Towers.”

