1. Attractions in and around Sheffield
2. Walking tours at York Dungeon
Get ready to learn about the history of York’s past on one of their family-friendly York Dungeon Walking Tours. Learn about York’s most infamous rogues and heavenly saints including Dick Turpin, Guy Fawkes and the Pearl of York herself as you are taken along the city's winding streets. Tickets cost £5.50 for children, and £6.50 for adults. Visit https://www.thedungeons.com/ for more information.
Pictured is 'Sister Abostos' (Olivia Cole) who is one of the characters at York Dungeon.
3. Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The Yorkshire Wildlife Park at Branton, Doncaster is a popular attraction. It is the only place in England to have polar bears. For details about entry tickets visit https://booking.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/ Hamish the polar bear pictured trying out his new enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park at Branton, Doncaster, after moving from the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Alton Towers
The popular theme park attraction is just a drive of around an hour and a half away from Sheffield. Popular rides include Nemesis, The Smiler and Oblivion. Ticket prices vary, depending on the day. Visit https://www.altontowers.com/ for more information. People pictured enjoying the attractions at Alton Towers in Staffordshire on April 12, 2021. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire
