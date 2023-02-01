When it comes to loving Alton Towers, there’s no one to beat Sheffield couple Ben Clarke, and fiancée Vicki Clarke.

Ben and Vicki go the famous tourist attraction every week and hope to get married there on the site of their favourite roller coaster, Nemesis. And on top of that, they have one of the biggest collections of Alton Towers memorabilia in the country.

Ben, from Nether Edge, is such a huge fan of the theme park, in Staffordshire, that at one stage he bid over £100 in an online auction for an empty drinks can that was had been issued to mark the launch of Nemesis. He was beaten the bidding though for the rare item.

He said: “The most I’ve ever spend on something Alton Towers related was £200 on a Nemesis T-shirt. I don’t like to wear it though, having spent that on it. Nemesis is currently closed for renovations, and I cross my fingers that they sell any bits of it that they replace. I would be putting a bid in!”

They are pictured with some of their memorabila collection

He once spent £95 on a brick which used to form part of one of the theme park’s entrances, when it was changed a few years ago, and carried a Nemesis plaque.

Ben got in touch with The Star after our group editor-in-chief tweeted about receiving a jack-in-a-box doll to mark the opening the theme park’s latest haunted house ride, The Curse at Alton Manor, after it was sent with publicity material. He was keen to obtain one.

“We go to Alton Towers every week,” said Ben, aged 31, who like Vicki, aged 30, works at the Gulliver's Valley Theme Park, between Sheffield and Rotherham. “We got engaged on Nemesis, and we have been every week ever since. We’ve even got matching Nemesis tattoos. We’d love to get married there too if we can. We’d love to reserve the ride for ourselves and get married under it.

“We normally get a fast track ticket so we can go on Nemesis loads of times, although it doesn’t re-open until next March.”

Some of their memorabilia is pictured

As well as his themed brick, Ben estimates his collection also includes around 40 T-shirts, and 50 mugs, as well as pens and pencil sharpeners.

Ben added: “I would like to think we’re Alton Towers biggest fans.”

PIcures on their wall show them at the venue

The picture shows tattoos of their favourite ride there.

Pictured is the publicity material for the new haunted house ride at the theme park, The Curse at Alton Manor

Ben is pictured proposing to Vicki there, at the Nemesis ride