Flowers have been left in tribute to a Sheffield pedestrian who died after a collision with a car – but some have also been ‘removed’.

Bunches of flowers have been left against a wall on Manchester Road, between Broomhill and Crosspool, at the site where a car collided with a 70-year-old man on Monday. The pedestrian was taken to hospital but later died.

Today the moving tributes had been placed just a few yards from where painted blue lines marked the site where police had investigated the incident, which left the road closed for several hours. No messages were attached to the flowers.

However nearby residents said there had been reports on social media that some flowers had been removed from the scene, after having been laid there in tribute to the man who had died. They said that the person who had posted had said they hoped whoever had taken them could live with themselves and urged others to leave flowers there.

Flowers have been left in tribute to a Sheffield pedestrian who died after a collision with a car – but some have also been ‘removed’. The picture shows flowers at the scene on Manchester Road, between Broomhill and Crosspool

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 1.48pm on Monday, and involved a pedestrian and a grey Honda CR-V. They said it was believed the Honda involved had been travelling downhill when it was involved in the collision.