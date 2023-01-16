Several police cars were on the scene, which blue and white police tape extended all the way across the road on each side of the incident. South Yorkshire Police officers in high visibility jackets were also on the site, between Broomhill and Crosspool. One police car was placed at close to the junction in Broomhill.
The 51 bus was also diverted because of the incident, outbound services diverting via Crookes Road (52A route) and Lygate Lane, inbound diverting via Manchester Rd, down Shore Lane and left onto Fulwood Road.
It is not known what the extend of the man’s injuries are.