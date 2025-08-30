Sheffield has another mural to add to its growing street art collection.

Renowned artist Pete McKee used a wall on the outside of The Moor Market as a blank canvas to create what is set to become another famous city centre landmark.

A new Henderson's Relish mural takes pride of place in Sheffield city centre | NW

This time he has turned a bottle of Henderson’s Relish into a work of art.

His mural contains the phrases ‘Relish Life’ and ‘Heart of Sheffield’.

Pete McKee adding the finishing touches to his latest mural | SCC

Sheffield City Council said the tribute to city institution Henderson’s is part of a paid partnership with the firm.

Henderson’s Relish (or Hendo’s, as it’s affectionately known) was created by Sheffield grocer Henry Henderson, with the first batch developed at his home in Green Lane back in 1885.

When Henry retired in 1910, he sold the business to Shaws of Huddersfield. That was the last involvement the Henderson family had with the brand, but it’s remained with George Shaw’s descendants ever since.

The first Hendo’s factory opened in Leavygreave Road, and in 1925, the iconic orange and black label was born. That’s 100 years of pitch-perfect branding. In 1959, it moved down the road to the iconic site that was its home for over 50 years.

Nowadays, Hendo’s is stocked in shops and supermarkets all over South Yorkshire and beyond. But there are still only a handful of people who know the closely guarded recipe - a special blend of tamarinds, cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic and cloves.