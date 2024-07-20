22 dogs available for adoption in Sheffield, including Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and Blue Cross

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 20th Jul 2024, 06:45 BST

July has seen an influx of dogs needing new homes in Sheffield - can you help?

This week, The Star has looked at two shelters in and around Sheffield that are working hard to rehome many gorgeous dogs.

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, in North Anston, and the city branch of Blue Cross are both advertising many pups that could transform your life for the better.

From ex-racing greyhounds that have never known life within a house, to a Staffy that was abandoned after 11 years of roaming the streets with their homeless owner, it is undeniable that you can also transform these dogs’ lives for the better, too.

If you see any dogs below that you can see a future with, make sure to register your interest with the relevant shelter via their website.

Here are just 22 of many dogs that are currently available for adoption in Sheffield.

Lucky has spent her 11 years of life as the loyal companion of her homeless owner before she was abandoned at one of Blue Cross's vet hospitals. Learning to live in a home has been a big adjustment, but her foster family have taught her the ropes, and Lucky has been wonderful with their children. She enjoys the simple pleasures in life - gentle plods through the park, and playing with toys. She also loves to nap in the sun. She has arthritis in her back legs which is being managed with pain relief. She will bring warmth and joy to her adoptive family's lives.

1. Lucky the Staffy

Lucky has spent her 11 years of life as the loyal companion of her homeless owner before she was abandoned at one of Blue Cross's vet hospitals. Learning to live in a home has been a big adjustment, but her foster family have taught her the ropes, and Lucky has been wonderful with their children. She enjoys the simple pleasures in life - gentle plods through the park, and playing with toys. She also loves to nap in the sun. She has arthritis in her back legs which is being managed with pain relief. She will bring warmth and joy to her adoptive family's lives. | Blue Cross, Sheffield

Photo Sales
Pete is an ex-racing greyhound. This five-year-old will need a home prepared to expose him to all the wonderful things that come with being a family dog. Pete could live with other sighthounds dependent on a successful dog meet. Pete has never lived in a home environment before so will require some further basic training to ensure he adjusts to a home comfortably. Where children are present, they will need to be teens and older.

2. Pete the Greyhound

Pete is an ex-racing greyhound. This five-year-old will need a home prepared to expose him to all the wonderful things that come with being a family dog. Pete could live with other sighthounds dependent on a successful dog meet. Pete has never lived in a home environment before so will require some further basic training to ensure he adjusts to a home comfortably. Where children are present, they will need to be teens and older. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
Blue is a gentle and loving older whippet. At 11 years old, he is struggling in a kennel environment and Thornberry is desperate to find him a foster home. Blue is a sweet senior boy who deserves to spend his golden years in comfort and love. Blue requires a home pet free, with low leaving hours and a garden is a must. Blue can manage shorter walks of 10 – 15 minutes maximum and is more than happy with potters in a secure garden. Blue will need to return back to Thornberry so staff can manage his medical needs. This means his foster or adoptive home will need to live close to Thornberry.

3. Blue the Whippet

Blue is a gentle and loving older whippet. At 11 years old, he is struggling in a kennel environment and Thornberry is desperate to find him a foster home. Blue is a sweet senior boy who deserves to spend his golden years in comfort and love. Blue requires a home pet free, with low leaving hours and a garden is a must. Blue can manage shorter walks of 10 – 15 minutes maximum and is more than happy with potters in a secure garden. Blue will need to return back to Thornberry so staff can manage his medical needs. This means his foster or adoptive home will need to live close to Thornberry. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
Wonderful Woody is an ex-racing greyhound who has just arrived is still under assessment at the moment. Woody is a gentle boy looking for a home prepared to pamper him as he deserves. Woody could live with other sight hounds dependent on a successful dog meet here at Thornberry. Where children are present he will be best suitable to older children who are able to understand when Woody requires his own space.

4. Woody the Greyhound

Wonderful Woody is an ex-racing greyhound who has just arrived is still under assessment at the moment. Woody is a gentle boy looking for a home prepared to pamper him as he deserves. Woody could live with other sight hounds dependent on a successful dog meet here at Thornberry. Where children are present he will be best suitable to older children who are able to understand when Woody requires his own space. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DogsAdoptionSheffieldNorth Anston
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice