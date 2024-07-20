1 . Lucky the Staffy

Lucky has spent her 11 years of life as the loyal companion of her homeless owner before she was abandoned at one of Blue Cross's vet hospitals. Learning to live in a home has been a big adjustment, but her foster family have taught her the ropes, and Lucky has been wonderful with their children. She enjoys the simple pleasures in life - gentle plods through the park, and playing with toys. She also loves to nap in the sun. She has arthritis in her back legs which is being managed with pain relief. She will bring warmth and joy to her adoptive family's lives. | Blue Cross, Sheffield