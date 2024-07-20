This week, The Star has looked at two shelters in and around Sheffield that are working hard to rehome many gorgeous dogs.
From ex-racing greyhounds that have never known life within a house, to a Staffy that was abandoned after 11 years of roaming the streets with their homeless owner, it is undeniable that you can also transform these dogs’ lives for the better, too.
If you see any dogs below that you can see a future with, make sure to register your interest with the relevant shelter via their website.
Here are just 22 of many dogs that are currently available for adoption in Sheffield.
1. Lucky the Staffy
Lucky has spent her 11 years of life as the loyal companion of her homeless owner before she was abandoned at one of Blue Cross's vet hospitals. Learning to live in a home has been a big adjustment, but her foster family have taught her the ropes, and Lucky has been wonderful with their children. She enjoys the simple pleasures in life - gentle plods through the park, and playing with toys. She also loves to nap in the sun. She has arthritis in her back legs which is being managed with pain relief. She will bring warmth and joy to her adoptive family's lives. | Blue Cross, Sheffield
2. Pete the Greyhound
Pete is an ex-racing greyhound. This five-year-old will need a home prepared to expose him to all the wonderful things that come with being a family dog. Pete could live with other sighthounds dependent on a successful dog meet. Pete has never lived in a home environment before so will require some further basic training to ensure he adjusts to a home comfortably. Where children are present, they will need to be teens and older. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Blue the Whippet
Blue is a gentle and loving older whippet. At 11 years old, he is struggling in a kennel environment and Thornberry is desperate to find him a foster home. Blue is a sweet senior boy who deserves to spend his golden years in comfort and love. Blue requires a home pet free, with low leaving hours and a garden is a must. Blue can manage shorter walks of 10 – 15 minutes maximum and is more than happy with potters in a secure garden. Blue will need to return back to Thornberry so staff can manage his medical needs. This means his foster or adoptive home will need to live close to Thornberry. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Woody the Greyhound
Wonderful Woody is an ex-racing greyhound who has just arrived is still under assessment at the moment. Woody is a gentle boy looking for a home prepared to pamper him as he deserves. Woody could live with other sight hounds dependent on a successful dog meet here at Thornberry. Where children are present he will be best suitable to older children who are able to understand when Woody requires his own space. | Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
