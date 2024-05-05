21 photos of Sheffield celebrities when they were young, including Arctic Monkeys, Jarvis Cocker and Sean Bean

These photos show some of Sheffield’s biggest celebrities as you may struggle to recognise them.
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th May 2024, 05:45 BST

Harry Maguire, Dan Walker, Jarvis Cocker and Naseem Hamed are among the famous faces pictured during their younger days.

A fresh-faced Alex Turner can be seen with his Arctic Monkeys bandmates, and the Hollywood stars Sean Bean and Dominic West, who both grew up in Sheffield, are pictured looking very youthful.

In many cases, these images capture Sheffield’s most famous sons and daughters before they hit the big time, while in others they show them during their early days of stardom.

While some of these Steel City celebrities are hard to recognise, others look like they have hardly changed at all over the years.

Some of Sheffield's biggest celebrities when they were young

1. Untitled design (60).jpg

Some of Sheffield's biggest celebrities when they were young Photo: Various

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who grew up in Intake, Sheffield, in school aged about 16

2. Teenaged Jarvis Cocker

Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who grew up in Intake, Sheffield, in school aged about 16 Photo: submitted

A young Peter Stringfellow

3. A young Peter Stringfellow.

A young Peter Stringfellow Photo: Other

Dan Walker as a boy at Christmas

4. Childhood memories

Dan Walker as a boy at Christmas Photo: Dan Walker/Instagram

