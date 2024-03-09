It’s no secret that Sheffield is a fantastic place to live - and new data proves it.

The city has long been known for having an unrivalled blend of culture, community, friendliness, countryside, music, pubs, entertainment, shopping and affordability.

Now statistics from Compare My Move show how strong a pull it has on those who are in the know - the people who live there.

The moving services firm says Sheffield is top of the table for ‘loyalty’ - the percentage that stay in the city when moving house is higher than any other in the UK.

It found 53.8 per cent of Sheffield residents who moved last year stayed in Sheffield. This compared with just 31.8 per cent in Manchester, where people were keener to get away. In Leeds the number who stayed in Leeds when moving house was 42.9 per cent.

What solidifies this loyalty is that when moving out of Sheffield, most residents don’t tend to go very far. The top places they moved to in 2023 were Rotherham, London, Chesterfield and Leeds, according to Compare My Move.

It seems you just can’t help but be moved by living in Sheffield - here are what readers think are the 11 best things about it.

1 . The people By far the most popular answer when asked what makes Sheffield a great place in which to live was its people. Jo Atherton said Sheffield is home to the 'friendliest people', Mohammed Ishaq called city folk 'absolutely wonderful' and Susan Silvester said they are the 'salt of the earth'. The hugely popular Sheffield Half Marathon, pictured, shows the city's community spirit at its best. Photo: Jon Cooper Photo Sales

2 . Great music Sheffield is a great city for music lovers. It has produced countless amazing bands over the years, from The Human League to Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys, pictured. There's still a super live music scene, with venues ranging from The Leadmill to Utilita Arena Sheffield. And there's the Tramlines festival too, of course. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield sense of humour Sheffielders know how to have a laugh, as many of you pointed out. Monty Python star Michael Palin, pictured, is one of the city's funniest exports and lots of people told how they love the city's unique sense of humour. John Lee called it 'cutting, clever and very funny'. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales