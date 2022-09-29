Speedway’s Premiership League Cup Final between Sheffield Tigers and Kings Lynn Stars had been due to start at 7.30pm tonight, but has now been postponed on police advice, as they continue to investigate an incident which saw two special Constables injured in a collision with a suspected stolen car last night.

Sheffield Tigers said in a statement tonight: "The main Penistone Road outside the stadium was shut off at 9.45pm on Wednesday (September 28) and the road will remain closed until the police have completed their investigation.

A major cup final at Owlerton Stadium, Sheffield, has been postponed tonight because of the ongoing closure of Penistone Road. Sheffield Tigers were due to take on King's Lynne Stars in the Premiership League Cup final

“Access to the main stadium entrance is blocked from both directions and with officers on the scene unable to guarantee a time that the road would be reopening, the club have been advised to cancel the fixture.