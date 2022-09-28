Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 27 how Wayne Joselyn, aged 43, of Royd Avenue, at Millhouse Green, Sheffield, admitted burgling a pub, a home, a garage, a summer house, and a shed in Barnsley as well as committing eleven fraud offences, two shop thefts and an assault.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, said Joselyn, who has 36 previous convictions including offences for dishonesty and burglaries, committed his latest offences between July 2021, and May 2022.

Pictured is Wayne Joselyn, aged 43, of Royd Avenue, at Millhouse Green, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 55 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to five burglaries, eleven counts of fraud, two shop thefts and a common assault on a shop worker.

Judge Kirstie Watson told Joselyn: “You are a man who had considerable previous convictions – 36 previous convictions for 77 offences, 47 of which are theft or kindred dishonesty offences.”

Ms Gallagher said that Joselyn burgled the Manx Arms pub, on Sheffield Road, Barnsley, in July 2021, and stole a purse, £300 in cash, spirits and bank cards which were used fraudulently to buy items and for attempted cash withdrawals.

Ms Gallagher said the defendant also burgled a home on Camborne Way, Barnsley, in August 2021, while a couple were asleep in bed and he stole a handbag, keys, a rucksack, a mobile phone, an iPod and alcohol.

Joselyn also burgled a garage at a home on Bude Court, Barnsley, during that same evening and stole a stereo, a vacuum cleaner and food, according to Ms Gallagher.

Ms Gallagher said Joselyn was later seen stealing goods from an ASDA store on Old Mill Lane, Barnsley, and he threw plants at a security officer and threatened him before the defendant was found with stolen goods from the burglaries at Camborne Way and Bude Court in his shopping trolley and on his person.

Joselyn also burgled a summer house at a property on Gawber Road, Barnsley, in May 2022, and stole a sound bar, alcohol and a TV, and he burgled a shed on Cumber Street, Barnsley, and stole a BMX bike during the same day.

The defendant pleaded guilty to five burglaries, 11 counts of fraud relating to stolen bank cards from the pub, a theft from an ASDA store, a common assault on a shop worker, and a further theft from an ASDA store.

Joselyn, who represented himself, said he had previously had issues with heroin and drug-related offending after he had served in the Royal Marines and he had used drugs to cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, who has been remanded in custody, added: “The only thing I can do is better myself in here. Then my plan is to get out and keep away from known associates.”

He also said that at the time of some of the offending he had taken tablets and alcohol and he had not known what he was doing but he is now free of drugs, has the support of his family and he has become a mentor for other prisoners.