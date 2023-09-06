He was killed by one of the brothers from the infamous Backhouse crime family in 1900.

A memorial stone commemorating the life of a serving police officer killed in the line of duty in the turn of the 20th century has been unveiled in a South Yorkshire cul-de-sac.

PC John Kew died after being shot by Frederick Backhouse - one half of the notorious Backhouse brothers who lived on PC Kew’s patch in Swinton, Rotherham, in July 1900.

The brothers had reportedly been threatening people in the local area with a revolver and PC Kew went to their house to search for them.

He was shot on July 10, 1900, and died a day later from his injuries. He was 29 years old.

PC Kew was the last officer murdered on duty in South Yorkshire and on September 5, 2023, his bravery and sacrifice was commemorated with the unveiling of a memorial stone in Kew Court by The Police Memorial Trust.

ACC David Hartley with Geraldine Winner, chair of the Police Memorial Trust

The Trust was founded by the late film director Michael Winner after the tragic death of PC Yvonne Fletcher in St James’ Square in London in 1984. Since Mr Winner’s death, his wife Geraldine has continued his work and over the past 39 years, a further 55 memorials have been erected to remember police officers killed in the line of duty.

Mrs Winner, chair of The Police Memorial Trust, who gave a speech prior to unveiling the memorial, said: “The Police Memorial Trust are honoured to place our memorial to the service, bravery and sacrifice of Police Constable John Kew here in South Yorkshire.

“It is absolutely right that the landscape of Swinton should change just a little; it is a fitting place for those who live, work or visit the memorial to remember the officer for generations to come.”

South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley gave a speech in honour of PC Kew shortly before the unveiling.

He paid tribute to the late officer, noting how he “set the standard for modern day policing” with his sacrifice.

ACC Hartley, who also laid a wreath at the memorial on behalf of South Yorkshire Police, said: “It is a privilege and an honour to represent South Yorkshire Police at this unveiling ceremony and to place a floral tribute in memory of Police Constable John Kew.

“PC Kew’s life was tragically cut short after he was killed in the line of duty. This memorial stone serves as a constant reminder of his sacrifice and it will allow us to remember and commemorate his courage as a serving police officer in protecting the people of this county.

“His bravery and service will never be forgotten and I would like to thank The Police Memorial Trust for unveiling this poignant memorial here in South Yorkshire for PC Kew.”