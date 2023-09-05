The 'extremely sentimental' locket was taken after thieves burgled and ransacked the elderly resident's Sheffield home.

Members of the public are being asked for their help to reunite an elderly resident with a locket containing their 'only' picture of a loved one, which was stolen during a burglary at their home in a Sheffield suburb.

The burglary reportedly took place between 10.15pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 and 7am on Thursday, August 17, 2023, when offenders gained access to the victim's property on School Green Lane in the Fulwood area of the city.

Launching a public appeal today (Tuesday, September 5, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for anyone who has information that can assist officers with reuniting a piece of extremely sentimental jewellery back with its owner following a burglary in Sheffield."

They added: "The offenders are believed to have ransacked the property and fled the scene with cash and jewellery. Within the jewellery taken was a sentimental locket that contained the only photographs of the victim’s loved one.

The stolen locket pictured here contains the owner's only existing picture of a loved one

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information that can help officers reunite the locket."

Anyone who believes they can help is asked to please get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 146 of August 17 , 2023.