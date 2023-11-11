The dad-of-three's comedy songwriting talents have already seen him perform on national TV

A singing plumber from South Yorkshire whose witty ditties have endeared him to TV and radio audiences is gunning for glory on the new series of Britain's Got Talent.

Paul Ballington, from Dinnington in Rotherham, just over the border from Sheffield, has been entertaining people with his self-composed comedy songs in between fixing their pipework for more than a decade.

His songwriting skills have seen him sing live on Sky Sports, BBC Look North and Radio Sheffield, as well as being invited to perform at the opening ceremony of the Tour de Yorkshire. He also recorded a charity song during Covid to thank health workers and raise money for the NHS.

Now the 46-year-old dad-of-three has applied to appear on the upcoming series of Britain's Got Talent and believes this could be his year.

Paul has recently had a big break, about which he remains sworn to secrecy, and this week completed his video audition for the ITV talent show.

He narrowly failed to reach the televised stages back in 2018, when he says he missed out to one of the eventual finalists, Leeds schoolteacher Micky P Kerr, who was very similar in style.

"I've fallen at the final hurdle before and I think this could be my year," he told The Star.