Despite being tipped to win the BGT final last night, talented opera singer Maxwell failed to make it into the top three based on public votes and the talent contest was eventually won by comedian Alex Blake.

After Maxwell’s rendition of Caruso in last night’s live final, judge David Walliams said he was “hypnotised” and “in awe” at the “incredible talent” of the 32-year-old singer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxwell Thorpe, from Sheffield, impressed Britain's Got Talent judges

Simon Cowell said that any other year the singer would have easily been crowned the winner, but this year had been a particular tough competition.

Providing feedback after Maxwell’s performance last night, the judge said: “It's just your luck that any other year, you would have walked this, but there are genuinely five or six people in the running and I've no idea how it's going to go.

“But well done for spending all that time preparing on the pavement, and I honestly think this is my favourite final I've ever judged.”

The top prize was the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance, and £250,000.

The operatic busker wowed judges and the audience at his initial Britain's Got Talent audition, where he received a standing ovation.

Simon Cowell said at the time: “My god, that was extraordinary.”