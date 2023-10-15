News you can trust since 1887
Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession: 8 of the best photos as fantastic creations light up Sheffield night sky

Huge crowds turned out and the lanterns looked amazing

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST

Fantastic creations illuminated Sheffield's night sky as a dazzling light parade snaked its way through the city.

Huge crowds turned out for the Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession on Saturday, October 14.

A samba band led the way as people carrying the handmade lanterns made their way from the car park through the woods to the viewing point looking out over Sheffield.

The procession began at dusk and by the time it concluded darkness had set in, showing off to their best effect the lanterns participants had crafted with the help of local artist Patrick Amber.

There was also a fire display to round things off on an evening, organised by the Friends of Parkwood Springs, which brought the community together in spectacular style.

Scenes for The Full Monty TV series had been filmed around Parkwood Springs and Mark Addy, who reprised his role as Dave Horsfall, said the old Ski Village site there was one of his favourite locations due to the stunning views across Sheffield.

These photos, shared by the friends group, capture all the fun of the lantern procession.

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky. Photo: Penny Philcox

1. Fire display

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky. Photo: Penny Philcox

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky, like this frog. Photo: Penny Philcox

2. Frog walk

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky, like this frog. Photo: Penny Philcox

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky. Photo: Penny Philcox

3. Family fun

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky. Photo: Penny Philcox

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky. Photo: Penny Philcox

4. Flight of the imagination

The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession through Sheffield attracted huge crowds, and there were some spectacular creations lighting up the night sky. Photo: Penny Philcox

