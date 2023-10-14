Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession: Big crowds expected for dazzling light parade through Sheffield
A dazzling light parade is set to snake its way through Sheffield to the beat of the samba drums, as a hugely popular event returns.
The Parkwood Springs Lantern Procession will again light up the skies above Sheffield on Saturday, October 14.
People around the area have been busing creating lanterns with the help of local artist Patrick Amber.
They are due to gather in the car park on Cooks Wood Road on Saturday, ready for the procession to set off through the woods as dusk falls at 5.45pm, led by the Sheffield Samba Band and Sheffield Youth Samba Band.
Louise Bull, joint chair of the Friends of Parkwood Springs, said: "This will be a lovely family event, which is entirely free. We are really grateful for support from Sheffield City Council and the JG Graves Trust. Everyone is welcome to come, join in, and enjoy the unique atmosphere."
Filming for The Full Monty TV series took place around Parkwood Springs and Mark Addy, who plays Dave Horsfall, described the old Ski Village site there as one of his favourite spots thanks to the amazing views over Sheffield.
Stalls selling food will be open from 4.30pm on Saturday, October 14, and the lantern procession is due to set off at 5.45pm and to finish at around 7pm.