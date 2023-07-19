News you can trust since 1887
Parkway Drive: Dramatic pictures show firefighters battling huge blaze as 50 vehicles go up in flames

Dramatic pictures show firefighters battling a large blaze on Parkway Drive, Darnall, involving 50 vehicles.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 09:48 BST

This was the dramatic scene on Parkway Drive, Darnall, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 19, 2023) as firefighters battled to extinguish a blaze, involving a large number of vehicles.

The scene in Parkway Drive, Darnall, after a fire broke out, involving 50 vehicles in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 19, 2023). Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue The scene in Parkway Drive, Darnall, after a fire broke out, involving 50 vehicles in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 19, 2023). Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
The scene in Parkway Drive, Darnall, after a fire broke out, involving 50 vehicles in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 19, 2023). Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

At its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at the blaze, including a turntable ladder. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and RescueAt its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at the blaze, including a turntable ladder. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
At its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at the blaze, including a turntable ladder. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
Their statement, in full, reads: "Firefighters were called shortly after 11.15pm last night (Tuesday, July 18, 2023) to a fire involving a number of vehicles off Parkway Drive, Sheffield.  

More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

"At its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at this incident, including a turntable ladder. More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire.

"No one was injured. The incident had been dealt with by 1.44am and the fire is believed to have been set deliberately."

Anyone with information call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

