This was the dramatic scene on Parkway Drive, Darnall, in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 19, 2023) as firefighters battled to extinguish a blaze, involving a large number of vehicles.

The scene in Parkway Drive, Darnall, after a fire broke out, involving 50 vehicles in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, July 19, 2023). Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

At its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at the blaze, including a turntable ladder. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Their statement, in full, reads: "Firefighters were called shortly after 11.15pm last night (Tuesday, July 18, 2023) to a fire involving a number of vehicles off Parkway Drive, Sheffield.

More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

"At its height, 10 fire service vehicles were in attendance at this incident, including a turntable ladder. More than 50 cars and two motorbikes were involved in the fire.

"No one was injured. The incident had been dealt with by 1.44am and the fire is believed to have been set deliberately."