More than 50 cars were reportedly set ablaze in a suspected arson attack in Sheffield last night.
At least 10 fire engines with accompanying police vehicles were scrambled to Parkway Drive at around 11.15pm yesterday (July 18), where they found scores of cars as well as two motorbikes burning.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was injured in the fire.
The incident was reportedly brought under control by 1.45am.
Police are now investigating the blaze as a suspected arson.