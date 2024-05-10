Parkgate: Motorists facing disruption near to Rotherham roundabout following reported crash
Motorists are experiencing disruption this afternoon, following a crash near to a Rotherham roundabout earlier today.
The collision reportedly took place on Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham - near to the Parkgate roundabout - this morning (Friday, May 10, 2024) with disruption caused by the crash first reported just after 10am.
Delays are building in the area following the crash, with traffic moving very slowly in both directions on Broad Street.
Roads off Parkgate roundabout, including Mangham Road, the A1623, A633 and Beale Way, are also experiencing disruption.
A spokesperson for bus operator, Stagecoach, said all of its services ‘between Rawmarsh and Rotherham will divert via Barbers avenue, Aldwarke Ln and Fitzwilliam Rd in both directions until further notice’.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information.
