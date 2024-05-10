Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic is building in the area.

Motorists are experiencing disruption this afternoon, following a crash near to a Rotherham roundabout earlier today.

The collision reportedly took place on Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham - near to the Parkgate roundabout - this morning (Friday, May 10, 2024) with disruption caused by the crash first reported just after 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision reportedly took place on Broad Street, Parkgate, Rotherham - near to the Parkgate roundabout - this morning (Friday, May 10, 2024) with disruption caused by the crash first reported just after 10am

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delays are building in the area following the crash, with traffic moving very slowly in both directions on Broad Street.

Roads off Parkgate roundabout, including Mangham Road, the A1623, A633 and Beale Way, are also experiencing disruption.

A spokesperson for bus operator, Stagecoach, said all of its services ‘between Rawmarsh and Rotherham will divert via Barbers avenue, Aldwarke Ln and Fitzwilliam Rd in both directions until further notice’.