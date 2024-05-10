Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group of mums has raised close to £175,000 in a decade.

A group of Sheffield mums are aiming to raise a substantial part of their £200,000 fundraising goal for cancer charities at an event this weekend.

Sheffield Mums Against Cancer is celebrating a decade of fundraising for Weston Park and St Luke’s on Saturday (May 11).

They are marking the date with their annual Big Sparkly Fundraiser, held at the OEC in Sheffield.

Sheffield Mums Against Cancer Charity Group (Photo: Weston Park)

Ceri Rodgers, cofounder of Sheffield Mums Against Cancer Charity Group, said: “Seeing the pain of our loved ones fighting the big C and losing the battle drove us on.

“We wanted to both help those suffering now but also help those who may be diagnosed in the future, by supporting all of the great innovations and new developments into treatments and that hopeful illusive cure which we all aspire to see.”

The group has set an ambitious target of raising £200,000 in 10 years, and are aiming for £25,000 of that to be covered on Saturday, in addition to almost £175,000 already raised.

Sarah Tester said: “When we visited the charities to present this year’s cheques, it was very humbling to discover that we are now one of, if not the, largest contributor to both charities.

Sheffield Mums Against Cancer rocking the Weston Park Cancer Charity colours.

“It was important to us to pledge thanks to those who have helped and nursed our loved ones. We vowed to generate and donate as much money as we could for the two charities very close to our hearts

Ceri Rodgers added: “We would like to thank all of the people who have donated over the years and made SMAC possible.

“We could not have done it without the generosity of those who come to the fundraiser each year and bid generously in the auction.

“We are overwhelmed by the spirit and kindness of Sheffield folk and those further afield who have supported us.”

If you would like to donate to the cause you can do so on GoFundMe, and keep updated with SMAC via Facebook.