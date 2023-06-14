A body has been found near the top of a Sheffield beauty spot popular with walkers.

Mountain rescue teams have confirmed they were ask to help take the man’s body down from the hill, after police were notified of the discovery, on what was one of the hottest days of the years so far.

The body was found close to Ox Stones, which is a popular beauty spot at the edge of the Peak District, and not far from Ringinglow Road. It is understood the man had been missing.

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement that they were called out on Sunday just before 5pm, and sent a team of 16 of their members to assist.

The moors leading to Ox Stones, Sheffield. A body was found there at the weekend

They said: “We were called to assist the police in recovering a body from moorland above Sheffield. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”