Body found by South Yorkshire Police after search for missing Sheffield man Malo, aged 21

The body of a young man has been found by South Yorkshire Police after a missing person investigation had been launched.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:22 BST

Officers last night confirmed they had found the dead body of a 21-year-old man who they have named only as Malo, after a seach had been launched to find him after he was reported to officers as missing.

A spokesman for the force said in a statement last night: “While formal identification has not yet taken places, officers do believe the body to be that of Malo. His family has been informed and is being supported.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal,” they added.

Police searching for missing man Malo, pictured, say they have found a body.Police searching for missing man Malo, pictured, say they have found a body.
Officers had previously stated that they were growing increasingly concerned for the man since he had been last seen leaving his home address last Wednesday, and said they thought he also had links to the Chesterfield area, as well as South Yorkshire.

They had said in a previous statement: “Officers in Sheffield are becoming increasingly concerned for missing man Malo. Malo, 21, was last seen leaving his home address on 7 June and has not been seen or heard from since.

"Malo is described as having short ginger hair and was last seen wearing baggy denim jeans a t-shirt and a black North Face jacket. It is believed that Malo links to the Chesterfield area. If you have any information that can help officers locate Malo please call 101 quoting incident number 961 of 10 June 2023.

Officers had launched a search for Malo after he had been reported missing by the public.

Police searching for missing Malo have found a body. File picture shows police cars in SheffieldPolice searching for missing Malo have found a body. File picture shows police cars in Sheffield
