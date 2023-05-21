A climber who suffered a ‘very serious open leg fracture’ and an injured walker stuck in a ravine in Sheffield were saved by mountain rescuers.

Members of Edale Mountain Rescue worked on a 'very nasty’ injury suffered in a ‘significant’ ground fall before a climber was air-lifted off Bamford Edge at 6pm on Saturday. A spokesman said they were flown to the major trauma centre at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for emergency surgery.

He added: “A team member who also works for the ambulance service was climbing nearby, so was able to get on scene with the casualty very rapidly. An initial assessment revealed a very serious lower leg injury. The team, along with a team doctor, was soon on scene to administer strong pain relief and reduce the open fracture.“

It came minutes after Edale rescuers stretchered a walker with neck and back injuries out of a ‘tight and steep’ ravine at Wyming Brook in the west of Sheffield.

