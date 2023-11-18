Fox Valley Christmas lights: Video captures magical Stocksbridge switch-on event in Sheffield
Our video captures the delight as popular shopping centre switches on its Christmas lights
Christmas is getting closer - and what bigger indication is there than the lights switch on at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge.
We have put together a video showing the lights switch on and entertainment at the event, as well as people's reaction to the excitement on the night. The public headed out in force to see the switch on at the popular venue, which saw entertainment and festive stalls running throughout the evening.
The lights are now on for shoppers to enjoy.
Take a look at the video and enjoy the excitement.