Coming on stage to the Rocky theme tune, with flags celebrating the band being proudly waved, Reverend and the Makers’ performance at the Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus was a huge hit with fans.

The band didn’t waste any time in turning the Big Top tent at the city’s Don Valley Bowl into a sweaty mess, as the audience bounced, danced and swayed like their lives depended on it.

Front man Jon McClure asked who had already seen the band, before proclaiming that those seeing them for the first time were “lucky b******s.”

Reverend and the Makers peforming at Sheffield's Rock N Roll Circus last night | Sarah Marshall for National World

All of the band were dressed sharply in black formal wear and suits to mark two decades of Reverend and the Makers in style.

Adding to the spectacle was the Sheffield Community Choir, who donned choir robes for the occasion.

Circus performers also joined the band for an incredible, but brief, stint of on-stage acrobatics.

With swagger, dry and witty lyrics, and a peppering of sardonic social observations, Reverend and the Makers are every inch a Sheffield band.

There were poignant moments too, as McClure’s brother, Chris, warmed the crowd up, and paid tribute to their late dad.

Photographs of the McClure brothers with him were also shown behind the band as they performed.

Yesterday’s line-up was put together by McClure, and included a high-octane DJ set from Groove Armada; a mesmerising set from Libertines’ stars Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, and a lively performance from Lottery Winners, who joined the band on stage for collaboration on their song You Again.

They demand nothing less than utter devotion from their audience, who happily obliged, making last night’s gig a very special experience for those present.

In return, the band performed a set of fan favourites including Heavyweight Champion of the World, Haircut, Open Your Window and Shine the Light.

It all combined for a triumphant performance, which was befitting of a band who has spent the last two decades giving their all to their army of loyal fans.